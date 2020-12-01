Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported today in area Iowa counties. Clayton County reported three more deaths between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, bringing its total to eight. Jones County reported two deaths in the same time period, so its toll moves to 15.
An additional 34 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, moving the county's total to 9,276.
The county's to-date positivity rate ticked up slightly to 21%.
In addition to the two deaths, Jones County had 12 more cases of COVID-19 during that time span, so its total is now 2,338. An outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary has driven up county numbers in the past month. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported that as of Monday afternoon just nine inmates and six staff remain active cases. The prison had five COVID-related deaths since the outbreak.
In addition to its three new deaths, Clayton County had six more cases, pushing its total to 1,125.
Delaware County recorded three more cases, so its tally moved to 1,449, while Jackson County had 12, moving to 1,467. No additional related deaths were reported in the other counties. Dubuque County's death toll remained at 91, Delaware County at 21 and Jackson County at 13.
With five cases, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque was added to the list of outbreaks at long-term-care facilities between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today. There are now 14 outbreaks in the five-county area. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 83 cases
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 20 cases
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 15 cases
- Dubuque Specialty Care -- seven cases
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- five cases
- Bethany Home in Dubuque -- four cases
- Stonehill Care Center -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 24 cases, (a decrease of 12)
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 39 cases (an increase of nine)
- Elkader Care Center -- nine cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 82 cases
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- nine cases
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
- Anamosa Care Center -- 66 cases (an increase of two)
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 54 cases (an increase of one)
Statewide, a total of 1,878 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 230,897. The state's related death toll increased by 24 in the same time period, moving to 2,427.