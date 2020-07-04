In Iowa, 568 new cases were recorded between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today. There were 30,923 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
One more related death was reported, putting the total at 721.
In Wisconsin, another 738 confirmed cases were reported Saturday, pushing the state's total to 31,055.
No additional related deaths were reported, so the toll stood at 796.
In Illinois, an additional 862 confirmed cases and 10 related deaths were reported Saturday.
The statewide totals stood at 146,612 cases, including 7,014 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)