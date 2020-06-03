In Iowa, just 54 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday, though the state's reporting website was sharing information with some irregularities.
At the time, the tally stood at 20,010.
Six additional related deaths were reported in the 24-hour span, with the state total sitting at 566.
In Wisconsin, 483 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday. The total jumped to 19,400.
Nine more related deaths were recorded, pushing that count to 616.
In Illinois, 982 additional cases and 97 additional deaths were reported Monday.
The state’s totals are 123,830 cases and 5,621 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)