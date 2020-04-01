The Dubuque County Jail soon will suspend in-person visits by closing its visitation lobby due to COVID-19 concerns.
The closure will start on Monday, April 6, and will be in place under further notice, according to a press release from Sheriff Joe Kennedy.
The release states that visits already scheduled for this week will be held as scheduled.
During the lobby closure, visits can be conducted via Skype. Inmates will be provided two free Skype visits per week. Additional Skype visits will be charged the normal rate, according to the release. Mail also still can be sent to inmates.