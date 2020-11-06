LANCASTER, Wis. -- The Grant County Health Department reported this morning that it is struggling to keep up with contract tracing of COVID-19 cases "as quickly as we would like."
The county had averaged more than 42 new confirmed cases per day over the 14-day stretch that ended Thursday, and the health department has been unable to keep up fully.
"At times, we are prioritizing nursing homes, schools and other congregate settings," states a press release. "We cannot and will not give up on this, as contract tracing to isolate and quarantine those with or exposed to COVID-19 is a very important aspect to controlling the spread. We are continuing to hire more staff to assist with the high volume."
The department reminded people to provide reliable contact information if they are getting tested at a community site.
"While it may sound cliche, we are truly all in this together, and we need your help to protect our family, friends, co-workers and community members," the release states. "We want to keep our businesses and schools open so please help by doing your part. Stay home if possible and avoid large gatherings. Wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain a 6-foot distance from others and, above all, be kind to one another."