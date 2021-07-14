The latest ZIP-code-specific data regarding COVID-19 vaccinations show a wide range in Dubuque County.
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team on Tuesday released data showing the percentage of people of all ages who were fully vaccinated in each of the county’s ZIP codes as of last Thursday.
The 52002 ZIP code (which includes a portion of Dubuque and Asbury) led the way, with 59% of residents fully vaccinated, while 52079 (Zwingle) was the lowest at 17%. Check out the graphic accompanying this story for the full list.
The percentages are based on the number of fully vaccinated people compared to the total number of residents in each area, including children younger than 12 for whom vaccines have not been approved yet.
The public health team also released figures regarding those fully vaccinated by age group in Dubuque County. Those figures were as of July 6.
They show a clear pattern: The older the age group, the more people in it who are fully vaccinated.
The age group of those 65 and older led the way, with 15,885 fully vaccinated. The 50-64 group had 13,546 fully vaccinated, while the 30-49 group had 12,312. The 16-29 age range had 7,375 fully vaccinated, while at that time, 1,148 children younger than 16 had been vaccinated.
No information was released regarding how many county residents fall into each of those age groups.
DAILY UPDATES
The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19 case each was reported in Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- As of Tuesday, 149,889 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.9% of the area’s population of those ages 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The most recent county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of July 7, one resident of Dubuque County with COVID-19 was hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- As of last week’s update, State of Iowa officials were reporting that a total of 374,627 residents have had COVID-19, and there have been 6,149 related deaths.
- As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,537,831 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 57.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 163 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 614,057. The state’s death toll rose by three to 7,360.
- As of Tuesday, 2,955,180 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 59.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,397,667 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, an increase of 578 cases from Monday. The state’s death toll rose by 12 to 2
- 3,336.
As of Tuesday, 5,973,341 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 55.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.