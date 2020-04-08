SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois shot past 15,000 on Wednesday.

There were 1,529 new cases announced, pushing the total to 15,078.

Eighty-two more deaths of people confirmed to have the coronavirus also were announced. The state's death toll now is 462.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In Wisconsin, there were 178 more confirmed cases announced. The state total is 2,756.

Seven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported, and the state's total now is 99.

In Iowa, 97 new confirmed cases were announced, pushing the state total to 1,145.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 27. 

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Coronavirus map - Iowa 4-8-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Wednesday morning, April 8.
Coronavirus map - Illinois - 4-8-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Wednesday afternoon, April 8. 
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 4-8-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Wednesday afternoon, April 8. 

Tags