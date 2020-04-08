The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois shot past 15,000 on Wednesday.
There were 1,529 new cases announced, pushing the total to 15,078.
Eighty-two more deaths of people confirmed to have the coronavirus also were announced. The state's death toll now is 462.
In Wisconsin, there were 178 more confirmed cases announced. The state total is 2,756.
Seven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported, and the state's total now is 99.
In Iowa, 97 new confirmed cases were announced, pushing the state total to 1,145.
Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 27.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: