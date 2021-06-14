The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- There was one additional COVID-19-related death confirmed in Delaware County between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the county’s death toll to 43.
- Two new cases were confirmed in Clayton County during the 24-hour span.
- There were no additional cases reported in the other nine counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area.
- As of Sunday, 142,188 residents of the TH’s coverage area had been fully vaccinated. That represents 58.5% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- The Telegraph Herald soon will include younger children in the vaccination figures shared in each of these daily COVID-19 stories. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for children as young as 12 on May 10, which means the first children in that age group could be fully vaccinated as of today. Starting on Tuesday, June 15, the TH will provide vaccination figures that include those children as well. As a result, the percentages of fully vaccinated in area counties will drop initially, but then they will start climbing again.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today, at Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Sunday. The most-recent data showed, as of Tuesday, that five residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, as was one resident of Delaware County. No such residents of Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 52 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 372,577.
- The state reported three additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 6,102.
- As of Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,441,717 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated — 57.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services did not update its confirmed cases or deaths on Sunday. So far, the state has reported 611,534 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,206 deaths.
- As of Sunday, 2,701,535 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, 58% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- Illinois reported 1,387,595 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, an increase of 298 cases. The state’s death toll rose by 11 to 23,061.
As of Sunday, 5,326,217 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 52.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.