Friday was set to be a great day for Will Burds.
Just hours after announcing his college commitment, the Western Dubuque football and track standout learned his senior year had ended painfully early.
“I definitely didn’t see it coming,” Burds said. “I thought for sure we’d have some sort of season. I could see shortening it, but I never thought there wouldn’t be anything.”
Burds, along with thousands of athletes across the state, had their spring sports seasons canceled Friday when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds extended her order closing schools through the end of the academic year due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
“Believe me, I would like nothing more than to stand before you today and announce that Iowa will be open for school in May,” Reynolds said during her daily press briefing in Johnston. “But as we look at what the data is telling us now, I can’t tell you with certainty … that early May will be the right time for students, teachers and staff to gather again in their classrooms. Therefore, I regret to say Iowa schools will not reopen for this school year.”
Later Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he was closing the state’s schools for the rest of the academic year. Those announcements came a day after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extended his state’s Safer at Home order and closed schools for the same period.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association plans to address possibilities for salvaging a spring season during a video conference on Tuesday. The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors will hold a video conference the same day to make a final determination for its spring state tournaments.
But it doesn’t seem promising.
“As we previously indicated, the cessation of in-person learning will make it difficult for the IHSA to conduct spring state tournaments this year,” Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement.
Reynolds on March 15 initially closed schools through April 13, then extended the closure through the end of the month on April 2.
The order cancels the spring seasons for track and field, golf, soccer and tennis. Track and field was the only season to get underway after beginning its indoor season on Feb. 17.
“We understand the important role that athletics and activities play in the lives of our students, schools and communities,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said in a statement. “But during this time of uncertainty, we must support the health and safety recommendations of our state and national leaders. This decision is especially heartbreaking for our senior competitors, and we thank them for all they have done to represent their schools throughout their careers.”
A decision on summer baseball and softball will be made by June 1, said Iowa Department of Education director Ann Lebo.
“Closing schools through the end of the year is not an easy decision and we do know the challenges this creates. But we also know this decision is necessary to ensure the health and safety of those we serve,” Lebo said. “Iowa schools are essential to our communities, well beyond the educational services they provide, and we recognize the loss this brings to many.”
Reynolds on Friday announced 191 new positive cases of COVID-19. The state now has 2,332 total cases, though 1,007 people have recovered. Reynolds also reported four new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 64.
“While we are disappointed that student-athletes will not have the opportunity to compete this spring, we remain committed to our primary goal of keeping students, coaches, officials and communities safe,” Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Tom Keating said in a statement. “This cancellation comes out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of all. Conducting our spring season would involve moving groups of people in and out of various communities for competition. At this time we believe that is a risk we should not take.”
Following Reynolds’ closure through the end of April, the IHSAA and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union developed a plan for shortened spring seasons, provided that schools returned to regular operation on May 1.
Burds, who helped the Western Dubuque football team to an undefeated championship season in the fall, was eagerly anticipating a last chance to run at Drake Stadium in the state meet.
Originally scheduled for May 21-23, the co-ed state track meet was tentatively rescheduled for June 4-6 in Des Moines.
Burds was sixth in the 400 hurdles and ran the anchor leg of the Bobcats’ sixth-place 4x400 relay team at last year’s Class 4A state meet.
A two-time all-state football player and the 2019 TH Co-Player of the Year, Burds had the fastest 400 hurdles time among returning competitors, according to a tweet from the Western Dubuque track and field program. He was a six-time medalist at the Drake Relays and a four-time state meet medalist.
WD track coach Tom Jasper tweeted Friday morning that Burds would be running for the University of Northern Iowa track program next year.
“I’ve known I was going to go with UNI for a while now and I guess it was kind of nice knowing that I’d be running track next year for sure,” said Burds, who will join the Panthers as a preferred walk-on. “But this year was a question all along. We were kind of on our toes for the last month. It just doesn’t seem very real. It’s weird. None of us thought this would ever be the case a couple months ago.”
Dubuque Wahlert’s Anna Jensen likewise won’t get the chance to complete her senior season the way she would have liked. A two-time Class 3A runner-up, Jensen didn’t even get a chance to practice with her team this season.
The originally scheduled first day of practice for the girls golf season was the day after Reynolds closed schools.
“On our Wahlert team, I’m the only senior on varsity,” said Jensen, who led the Golden Eagles to their first team state championship in 45 years last spring. “I had a lot of expectations and a lot of things I wanted to accomplish, but with the season being canceled I obviously can’t do that anymore. Looking at the bigger picture, it’s a bummer I can’t finish all four years of my high school career, but my team and I have accomplished so much over the past three years. Winning state for the first time in 45 years, that helps make up for it.”
All Jensen can do now is practice and hope that her freshman season at the University of Northern Iowa doesn’t suffer the same fate.
“Definitely going to keep practicing, because the golf courses are still open,” Jensen said. “It’s hard to try and practice with the future being so uncertain with this virus, but all I can do is keep working to prove myself in college.”
In the absence of a spring season, Dubuque Senior activities director Brent Cook is asking all Rams spring athletes who are seniors to send a photo to their coach to be used as part of a senior recognition event.
While Iowa baseball and softball programs await the June 1 deadline, the fall football season could be the next domino to fall if it is deemed unsafe for summer sports to continue.
New Dubuque Hempstead football coach Jeff Hoerner was optimistic the fall season wouldn’t be affected, though.
“If we can get to June and be with the kids, it won’t be any different,” Hoerner said Sunday. “Maybe I’m just a glass-half-full kind of guy … but I’m pretty confident that by then we’ll have things in place where it’s going to go off without a hitch. Actually the other night I relayed to our coaches what I want (them) to relay to everybody else and that’s a sense of normalcy. We have to believe it’s going to happen, and if it doesn’t, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.
“But I’m hoping that we can at least keep everybody looking forward to something.”