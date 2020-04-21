The state of Iowa on Monday reported its second-highest number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19, one day after reporting its highest.
Among the 257 new cases were two more in Dubuque County and one more each for Jackson and Jones counties.
The state now reports 3,159 total confirmed cases.
On Sunday, officials reported 389 new cases. State officials said the big jump that day was attributed largely to the testing of those working in meat-processing facilities.
On Monday, 46 of the new cases were tied to such plants.
With two more confirmed cases, Dubuque County’s total now stands at 46, while Jones County’s count moved to 15 and Jackson County’s to five.
The totals for Clayton County (seven) and Delaware County (two) were unchanged.
Statewide, four more related deaths were reported Monday, bringing the statewide total to 79.
In Wisconsin, 153 more confirmed cases were reported Monday. The state’s total now stands at 4,499.
Local officials reported one more confirmed case in Grant County, increasing the total to 24. That tally stood at just 10 on Thursday morning.
Jeff Kindrai, director of the Grant County Health Department, said the increase reflects growth in the county’s testing capacity and a shift in state guidance regarding who should be tested for COVID-19.
On Thursday, the state issued a recommendation that people demonstrating only mild symptoms should be tested.
“We anticipate our case total or case count to increase,” he said.
Kindrai said he could not disclose whether COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred in any specific facilities.
With no new cases reported, Iowa County’s total remained at six, and Crawford and Lafayette counties still have three each.
Ten additional related deaths were reported Monday, pushing the state total to 230.
In Illinois, officials reported another 1,151 confirmed cases on Monday. The state total now is 31,508.
No new cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, and officials announced that a previously confirmed case had been incorrectly attributed to the county. The county’s total now is 11 confirmed cases.
There have been 1,349 related deaths. That includes 59 more reported Monday.