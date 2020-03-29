The ongoing global pandemic and its ripple effects have shaken most people off their usual paths, enough for folks to be forgiven for forgetting that races for some of the nation’s highest seats still are being run.
But what does a campaign trail look like when no one is physically, and in some ways politically, left on it?
“We’re in a unique moment for a campaign, when people’s lives are being changed dramatically,” said Chris Budzisz, a political science professor at Loras College. “That includes the lives of the candidates.”
As of Friday, all three Iowans to die from COVID-19 were residents of the state’s First Congressional District. And the two frontrunners for that seat this cycle are not campaigning. That is because they are both sitting lawmakers.
Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer is in Dubuque, participating in discussions around, then voting for, a historically gargantuan relief legislation. Representatives of her campaign said, frankly, that Finkenauer does not have time to campaign right now. She has a job to do.
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, has gone home from the capital with the rest of Iowa’s state lawmakers, but is no less busy for it.
“I’ve been focused on doing my job as a state representative,” she told the Telegraph Herald. “It’s a vital time to communicate with our constituents. I’m hearing from the families and businesses. All the while, I’m trying to home-school my kids. There are a lot of families dealing with the same challenge.”
Both candidates have pulled their campaign staff off the trail as well, to keep both them and potential voters safe.
According to University of Northern Iowa political science professor Christopher Larimer, it is hard to imagine how that will play out.
“The personal connection is so important to politics in Iowa,” he said. “Voters expect to rub shoulders, to shake hands and get to know a candidate. That qualitative component of campaigning in Iowa is gone.”
Budzisz said that could be particularly important in a primary.
“Most of these campaigns are relying pretty heavily on the community leaders or supporters they have had who are leading leadership teams — supporters of the candidate who are reaching out,” he said. “But a lot of the old retail politics that are so important in a primary ... are gone. Nobody is going door to door, going to the county meetings, taking part in parades.”
Larimer said these complications could be particularly difficult for a challenger, given that in lieu of interaction, independent voters often fall back on name recognition.
Hinson’s campaign has been very active on social media though, with posts of her donating blood and sharing information about resources for her constituents. She has also held several tele-townhalls with her own constituents.
Finkenauer has done that as well from D.C., with updates on developments of the relief bills and facets therein she has supported.
Her campaign is also planning to begin, while she is at work on the hill, using the phone banks they have used before for volunteers to perform wellness checks on constituents, especially seniors.
Hinson has been making similar calls to supporters and donors, including employers who have had to make tough decisions in these trying times.
Fundraising itself has been shifted to the backburner for both campaigns. That is both odd and telling, according to Finkenauer’s campaign, which acknowledged that normally now, the last week before the end of quarter, would be all about fundraising.
The presidential election of 2020 also is continuing without direct campaigning, with remaining contenders former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on the Democratic side and President Donald Trump for the Republicans. Sanders and Trump have been busy with their current posts, while Biden has spent much time weighing in on the COVID-19 response from Washington.
Budzisz said an interesting watch has been on the “rally around the flag” phenomenon, in which, during times of crisis, polling often favors the incumbent.
“You usually see this surge in popularity for the incumbent president and approval levels for government services,” he said. “This crisis is different in that we’ve seen some evidence of that effect, but it is not as strong as we’ve seen in past events. There has been a bump for President Trump, for belief or trust in government agencies. The size of the bump so far has been a little lower than some crises in the past. That might be due to our polarization.”
Another possibility: “His response over the last weeks has been slow and/or contradictory,” Budzisz wrote in an email after his interview. “So, when a moment arises in a crisis where the impulse of most people is naturally to follow authority, his focus has sometimes been on things other (what to call the virus, media relations, conflicts with governors, etc.) than directly addressing the specific needs in response to COVID-19.”
Marklein questions Wisconsin shelter in place
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, was critical last week of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” executive order, which required shelter-in-place provisions for his state.
“Many of my constituents ... are worried about their small businesses and the people they employ,” he wrote in a newsletter. “They are confused by the myriad of executive orders, rumors and poor communication from the governor’s office and state agencies.”
He questioned the order’s reliance on local law enforcement — which he wrote “pits neighbor against neighbor” — and the fact that it is effective until April 24.
“I have not been informed of any data that supports limited activities and interactions for more than a month of time,” Marklein wrote, requesting the “exact modeling data” being utilized in making the order.