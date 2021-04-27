One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total rose to 206, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Seven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 13,246.
The state reported three additional cases each in Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective totals rose to 2,200 and 2,948.
Two additional cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the county's total to 2,060.
The state reported no additional cases in Clayton County during the 24-hour period. The county's total remained at 1,677.
There were no additional deaths reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today, so the death tolls remained 56, 56, 42 and 39, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 363,426 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 346 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported an increase of three related deaths during the 24-hour span, raising the death toll to 5,930.