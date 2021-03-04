More than 19,000 Dubuque County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
New data released by the state Thursday shows that 19,194 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase in 622 from 24 hours earlier.
Meanwhile, 8,572 county residents have been fully vaccinated. The total represents an increase of 340 from Wednesday, and the county's total remains the fourth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson and Linn counties.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 3,649 who have received at least one dose (an increase of 129 from Wednesday); 1,109 fully vaccinated (an increase of 71)
- Delaware County residents: 2,814 who have received at least one dose (increase of 181); 1,073 fully vaccinated (increase of 89)
- Jackson County residents: 3,602 who have received at least one dose (increase of 26); 1,118 fully vaccinated (increase of 160)
- Jones County residents: 3,644 who have received at least one dose (increase of 185); 1,247 fully vaccinated (increase of 17)
State public health officials reported today that as of Thursday, 208,429 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 559,997 had received at least one dose so far.