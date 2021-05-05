The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- One additional death was reported in Delaware County between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s death toll rose to 40.
- Nine more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- Forty-five more Dubuque County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, raising the total to 40,976 — 52.9% of the county’s population age 16 and older.
- As of Tuesday, 117,253 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 48.2% of the area’s population age 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are planned in Dubuque through May 17. The next clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Kennedy Mall. Details can be found at
- .
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.3%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.8%; Delaware County, 3.6%; Jackson County, 3.3%; and Jones County, 4%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 376 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 366,126. The state reported one additional related death, raising the death toll to 5,960.
- As of Tuesday, 1,128,668 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 35.8% of the state’s total population.
- In Wisconsin, vaccines will be available at the Grant County Health Department in Lancaster this week, today through Friday. To make an appointment, call 608-723-6416.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, at the Broske Center in Platteville. Walk-ins are welcome, however, residents interested in scheduling an appointment ahead of time can do so by visiting vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/
- .
- Wisconsin reported 721 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing its total to 600,297. The state’s death toll rose by 11, increasing the total to 6,850.
- A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Arena EMS in Iowa County. No appointment is needed.
- As of Tuesday, 2.1 million Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, or 36.7% of the state’s total population.
In Illinois, appointments are available in Jo Daviess County for a vaccination clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Midwest Medical Center. To register, visit tinyurl.com/7t2dtth4
- .
- There were 2,211 new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,343,988. The state reported 19 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 22,066.
- Illinois also reported that more than 3.9 million residents have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday — 31.6% of the state’s total population.