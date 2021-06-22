The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- Three additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
- Two additional cases each were reported in Jones County, Iowa, and Crawford County, Wis.
- One additional case was reported in Grant County, Wis.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had not updated its vaccination figures since Sunday.
- As of Monday, 145,662 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 56.3% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Kennedy Mall. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Monday. The most recent data showed that, as of Sunday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 39 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the state’s total to 373,140. The state’s death toll remained at 6,114.
- As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,481,860 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 55.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported 107 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 612,155. The state’s death toll rose by 15, for a total of 7,250.
- As of Monday, 2,784,567 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, 55.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,389,443 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, an increase of 755 cases from Friday. The state’s death toll rose by 26 to 23,159.
- As of Monday, 5,594,961 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 51.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.