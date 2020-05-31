The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County dropped by two from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 343 at the latter time. Such downward fluctuations often are the result of positive cases having been initially attributed to the incorrect county.
No additional related deaths were reported in that time frame, so the county's total remains 18.
A total of 173 people confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered in the county, while five people with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Thursday, according to the most-recent state data.
Elsewhere, two more cases were confirmed in Clayton County in that 24-hour span, while one more was recorded in Delaware County. Clayton County's total now is 35 and Delaware County's is 16.
No new cases were reported in Jackson County, which has 12, or Jones County, which has 36.
Statewide, 320 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today. The state total stood at 19,487 at that time.
Three more related deaths were reported, pushing the total to 533.