Thirteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total number of cases to 1,727.
No new related deaths were reported in Dubuque County. That total stands at 31.
There were 173 new tests reported in that 24-hour period for a total of 21,244. That means the county had a positivity rate of 7.5% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate remains at 8.1%.
Both Delaware and Jones counties reported three additional cases during that time period, pushing their totals to 123 and 136, respectively.
Two new cases were recorded for Jackson County, so its tally stood at 160. One more case was tabulated for Clayton County, which now has had 108.
None of the Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 465 additional cases in the 24-hour period. The state’s total stands at 50,167.
There were five additional related deaths reported statewide. Iowa’s death toll stood at 954 as of 11 a.m. today.