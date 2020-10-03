In Iowa, there were 1,056 additional cases of COVID-19 reported between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 91,861.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 10 to 1,377.
In Wisconsin, 2,892 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 130,798.
There were 19 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,372.
In Illinois, 2,442 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 31 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 297,646 cases and 8,743 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)