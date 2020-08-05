Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported seven additional COVID-19 infections during the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s total now stands at 1,542.
- Dubuque County reported just 74 new tests in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 9.5%. The county’s overall positivity rate remains at 7.8%, and its two-week positivity rate is 14%.
- No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in the county, and the toll stands at 29.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 738 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Tuesday — 30 fewer than 24 hours prior.
- Two additional cases were reported in Clayton County, where the total rose to 99. One new case was reported in Jones County, so the total there moved to 124. Jackson and Delaware counties reported no change in positive numbers.
- Meanwhile, the number of positive serology tests in Dubuque County is at 121 as of Tuesday evening, about double the number from nine weeks ago. Clayton County has 26 positives, Jackson County, 11; Jones County, 3; and Delaware County, 1.
- As of Monday, Aug. 3, 19 people in Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of five since the last state report on hospitalizations July 30. One person remained hospitalized in Jackson County. No other area Iowa county reported any hospitalizations.
- Iowa health officials continue to report one long-term-care facility outbreak in Dubuque County. Three positive cases were reported at
Luther Manor Grand Meadows, a
- nd one is now reported to be recovered.
- Statewide, Iowa reported an increase of 197 cases over the 24-hour period, for a total of 46,042. There were four additional deaths, for a total of 888.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported two additional cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 331. Crawford and Lafayette counties each reported one additional case for totals of 64 and 114, respectively. Iowa County reported no change.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase Tuesday of 728 cases, for a total of 56,056, and 12 additional related deaths were recorded, so that toll stood at 961.
- There were three additional cases reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill., where the total stood at 119.
- Statewide, there were 1,471 new cases and 19 additional related deaths reported in Illinois. The state’s totals moved to 184,712 cases, including 7,545 deaths.