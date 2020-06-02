Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Two more cases of COVID-19 and one additional death were reported for Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5.p.m. Monday. The total number of positive cases stood at 346. Of those, 187 have recovered and 18 have died.
- The case count at Dubuque Specialty Care still was at 49 on Monday, with 14 recovered. It remains the only long-term-care facility in Dubuque County with an outbreak, meaning at least three confirmed cases. There have been none in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- The number of confirmed cases increased by one in Delaware County, to 17, from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday. The number of recovered also inched up by one to 14. There have been no deaths in the county.
- In Clayton County, the number of positive cases decreased by one. Such downward fluctuations often are the result of positive cases having been initially attributed to the incorrect county.
- Statewide, 146 additional cases were reported between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The state total stood at 19,698 at the latter time. Nineteen additional deaths were reported in that time, and the count was at 553 as of 5 p.m. Monday.
- In southwest Wisconsin, none of the area counties reported any additional positive cases or deaths.
- Statewide, 140 new confirmed cases were reported Monday — the lowest single-day total since May 18. The state’s total stood at 18,543 on Monday. Three more related deaths were recorded, pushing that count to 595.
- In Illinois, 974 additional cases and 22 additional deaths were reported Monday. The state’s totals are 121,234 cases and 5,412 deaths.