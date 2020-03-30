Iowa officials announced today that 88 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
That brings the state's total to 424 -- a 26% increase over the total as of Sunday.
Two more people in Iowa died of the coronavirus since Sunday's update, bringing the state's total to six.
In Illinois, another 461 cases were confirmed today. That raised the state's total another 10% to 5,057. There have been 73 deaths.
In Wisconsin, 109 more cases were confirmed today. That represents a 10% increase as well, with the state's total now at 1,221. There have been 14 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: