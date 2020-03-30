SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to all of our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, please consider helping keep your community newspaper strong by subscribing today and receive access to all our work.

Iowa officials announced today that 88 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. 

That brings the state's total to 424 -- a 26% increase over the total as of Sunday.

Two more people in Iowa died of the coronavirus since Sunday's update, bringing the state's total to six.

In Illinois, another 461 cases were confirmed today. That raised the state's total another 10% to 5,057. There have been 73 deaths.

In Wisconsin, 109 more cases were confirmed today. That represents a 10% increase as well, with the state's total now at 1,221. There have been 14 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Coronavirus map - Iowa 3-30-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Monday afternoon, March 30.
Coronavirus map - Illinois - 3-30-21 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Monday afternoon, March 30. 
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 3-30-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Monday afternoon, March 30. 

