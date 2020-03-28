An Iowa-based credit union with a location in Dubuque has donated $250,000 to a new fund designed to aid residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
GreenState Credit Union made the donation the Iowa Credit Union Foundation's new Emergency Relief Fund, according to a press release. More than $500,000 has been committed to the fund to provide support to people small businesses and statewide relief efforts.
Applications and instructions about how to apply will be posted April 1 at IowaCreditUnionFoundation.org/emergency-relief-fund. Donations can be made at IowaCreditUnionFoundation.org.