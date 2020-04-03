More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
Combined with last week’s report that 3.3 million people sought unemployment aid two weeks ago, the U.S. economy now has suffered nearly 10 million layoffs in just the past few weeks. That far exceeds the total for any corresponding period on record.
That trend is readily evident in Dubuque County.
In the week that ended on March 14, just 97 county residents filed new unemployment claims, according to Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
For the week that ended March 21 — which marked the first week that COVID-19 began to influence jobless claims — that figure increased twelvefold, to 1,273 claims.
That total then shot up by another 50% last week, with 1,910 new claims.
Dubuque County was home to 60,300 jobs in February, an increase of 500 positions compared with the same point last year.
“As recent as February, we were showing real strong growth year over year,” Dietzel said. “We had the second-highest growth rate of all metros in the state. It shows how much things have shifted since the middle of March.”
In the month of February, Dubuque County had an unemployment rate of just 3.4%. While figures for March are not yet available, the writing is on the wall.
As a reference point, GDDC officials note that every 600 unemployment claims represent about 1 percent of the workforce. The volume of new claims in the past two weeks suggests unemployment already might have spiked to more than 8%.
SURGING UNEMPLOYMENT
Iowa Workforce Development on Thursday reported that 58,453 workers in the state filed initial unemployment claims in the week ending March 28.
That was up by more than 16,000 compared to the previous seven-day stretch.
In the week ending March 14, there were just 2,229 such applications.
There were more than 178,000 new unemployment claims in Illinois last week, compared to 114,000 the week before.
In Wisconsin, there were about 116,000 new unemployment applications in the week ending March 28, higher than the previous week’s total of about 70,000. In the week ending March 14, there were fewer than 6,000 claims.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County (Wis.) Economic Development Corp., acknowledged that he was not expecting such stark developments.
“I knew that this would hit the small service and retail businesses,” he said. “I am surprised that it has gone so far beyond that. It is definitely a concern.”
For the second consecutive week, the accommodation and food services sector had the highest number of claims in Iowa. More than 12,500 Iowa employees from that sector filed applications in the week ending March 28, which actually represented a decline of about 850 compared to the previous week.
The health care and social assistance sector accounted for the second-highest claims volume, with about 7,500 applying last week. This large total speaks to the complex dynamics in today’s health care industry, where an intense focus on COVID-19 has reduced attention to other areas.
“The state has halted elective procedures,” Dietzel noted. “With all of the procedures and appointments being canceled, that is a significant revenue stream that is not coming in.”
GRIM OUTLOOK
The stunning report Thursday from the Labor Department showed that job cuts are mounting against the backdrop of economies in the United States and abroad that have almost certainly sunk into a severe recession as businesses have shut down across the world.
“This kind of upending of the labor market in such a short time is unheard of,” said Heidi Shierholz, an economist at Economic Policy Institute, a progressive think tank.
Further signs of a surging wave of layoffs are likely in the coming weeks. Seth Carpenter, an economist at Swiss bank UBS, estimates that about one-third of last week’s claims had been delayed from the previous week, when state offices that handle unemployment benefits were overwhelmed by a surge of online and telephone claims. Yet many of those offices are still struggling to process all the claims they have received, suggesting more claims will be pushed into the following week.
The magnitude of the layoffs has led many economists to envision as many as 20 million lost jobs by the end of April. That would be more than double the 8.7 million jobs lost during the Great Recession. The unemployment rate could spike to as high as 15% this month.
Once every three months, a group of 22 Iowa business leaders assesses the state’s economic outlook.
The Iowa Business Council on Thursday issued an overall economic outlook index of 37.5, marking its lowest point since 2009. An index of less than 50 reveals that sentiment is negative. Just three months ago, the council set the index at 60.
“No one could have predicted this at the start of the year,” said council Executive Director Joe Murphy.
Supply-chain disruptions and the status of Iowa’s workforce topped the council’s list of concerns. And while local businesses long have expressed worries about the workforce, their fears have changed dramatically in the past month.
“All throughout 2019, the issue was that we don’t have enough people in the state to take the open jobs,” said Murphy. “The inverse is now true. We don’t know what our future workforce looks like.”
Efforts to weather the storm have been complicated further by the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation, which changes by the minute. This uncertainty has made it more difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“We know this will end,” Murphy said. “We just don’t know when it will end.”
How long the waves of layoffs last — an unknown — will be a key factor in determining the depth of the recession. Some companies are maintaining ties to laid-off workers, in hopes of rehiring them once the coronavirus outbreak passes. Relatively swift rehirings would help the economy rebound quickly. But if business shutdowns persist into the late summer or fall, many smaller businesses will likely go bankrupt. That would make it harder for workers to find jobs and would prolong the downturn.
The $2.2 trillion rescue package that was signed into law last week includes $350 billion in small business loans that can be forgiven if the companies use the money to retain or rehire workers. This provision could help limit future layoffs or lead some companies to recall employees back to work.
“The program is unprecedented, generous and ambitious and could be successful,” said Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust. “That said, it is challenging to roll out quickly.”