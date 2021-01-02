Six additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the five local Iowa counties between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
Both Dubuque and Delaware counties recorded three more deaths each. Dubuque County's death toll is now at 139, still the sixth-highest in the state. Delaware County's death toll now stands at 32.
Meanwhile, 19 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 10,659.
The county's 14-day positivity rate ticked up to 10.7% as of 11 a.m. today.
Six additional cases in both Clayton and Jones counties were reported in the 24-hour span, for respective case totals of 1,396 and 2,593. Clayton County's death toll remained at 46, while Jones County's stayed at 48.
Two more cases were reported among Delaware County residents, so that tally rose to 1,637.
The number of confirmed cases in Jackson County increased by one to 1,786. The county's death toll remained at 29.
The state continues to report outbreaks at five long-term-care facilities in this five-county region.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks reported.
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 44 cases
- Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque -- 25 cases
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases
- Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque -- 19 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
No outbreaks reported.
JONES COUNTY
No outbreaks reported.
Statewide, Iowa reported 706 additional COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour time span that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 283,145.
The state's related death toll increased by 48 to 3,946.