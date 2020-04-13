GALENA, Ill. – Galena Stauss Senior Care reported this morning that a resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at the long-term-care facility.
This is the first case associated with the facility, according to a press release from Midwest Medical Center, the operators of the facility.
The release does not provide any other details on the resident, including the severity of his or her illness.
Visitor restrictions and screening processes remain in place, according to the release. Additional precautions are being taken for residents and staff.