The latest ZIP-code-specific data regarding COVID-19 vaccinations show a wide range in Dubuque County.
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team today released data showing the percentage of people of all ages who were fully vaccinated in each of the county's ZIP codes as of last Thursday.
The 52002 ZIP code (which includes a portion of Dubuque and Asbury) led the way, with 59% of residents fully vaccinated, while 52079 (Zwingle) was the lowest at 17%.
The percentages are based on the number of fully vaccinated compared to the total number of residents in each area, including children younger than 12 for whom vaccines have not been approved yet.
Below is the complete list:
- 59% -- 52002 (Dubuque/Asbury)
- 58% -- 52003 (Dubuque)
- 55% -- 52056 (Luxemburg)
- 54% -- 52068 (Peosta/Centralia)
- 51% -- 52039 (Durango/Graf/Rickardsville)
- 49% -- 52073 (Sherrill/Balltown)
- 48% -- 52045 (Epworth/Bankston)
- 46% -- 52001 (Dubuque/Sageville)
- 45% -- 52046 (Farley)
- 45% -- 52040 (Dyersville)
- 43% -- 52053 (Holy Cross)
- 41% -- 52065 (New Vienna)
- 38% -- 52033 (Cascade)
- 31% -- 52078 (Worthington)
- 28% -- 52032 (Bernard)
- 17% -- 52079 (Zwingle)
FULLY VACCINATED BY AGE
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team today also released figures regarding those fully vaccinated by age group in Dubuque County. Those figures were as of July 6.
They show a clear pattern: The older the age group, the more people in it who are fully vaccinated.
The age group of those 65 and older led the way, with 15,885 fully vaccinated. The 50-64 group had 13,546 fully vaccinated, while the 30-49 group had 12,312. The 16-29 age range had 7,375 fully vaccinated, while at that time, 1,148 children younger than 16 had been vaccinated.
No information was released regarding how many county residents fall into each of those age groups.