Iowa’s spring sports season in Iowa has been canceled.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds today extended her order closing the state’s schools for the remainder of the academic year.
Reynolds on March 15 initially closed schools through April 13, then extended the closure through the end of the month on April 2.
At her daily press briefing in Johnston, Reynolds expressed regret as she announced the extension of the order.
The order cancels the spring sports seasons for boys and girls track and field, boys and girls golf, boys and girls soccer and boys and girls tennis.
A decision on summer baseball and softball will be made by June 1.