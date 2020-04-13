News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Open for business: A list of local eateries still serving

3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubuque County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Sunday afternoon)

Virus Diary: Life with an essential worker is a daily dance

3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubuque County

TH EXCLUSIVE: Group launches $2 million program to provide emergency funding for Dubuque businesses

New COVID-19 cases in Clayton, Delaware, Grant counties

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Sunday morning)

Fennimore police to void unpaid parking citations due to COVID-19

COVID-19 cases grow in Wisconsin, as death toll reaches 144

Disney World is furloughing 43,000 more workers due to virus

Disney World is furloughing 43,000 more workers due to virus

GOP leaders hit brakes on virus aid as governors seek help

20,000: US death toll overtakes Italy's as Midwest braces

Area EMS, fire volunteers prep for role in COVID-19 crisis

Judge: Kentucky church can conduct Easter drive-in service

122 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, including Clayton, Delaware counties

5th COVID-19 infection confirmed in Grant County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday morning)

UW-P cancels face-to-face classes this summer, nixes events until August

Maquoketa Caves group postpones annual pancake breakfast due to COVID-19

PDC hospital opens drive-up COVID-19 testing site for pre-approved residents

New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clayton, Dubuque, Jo Daviess, Lafayette counties

Lawsuit seeks release of Wisconsin inmates due to virus

World virus deaths pass 100,000, with New York area hit hard

Inmates rampage through offices, set fires at Kansas prison

Iowa orders hospitals to address protective gear shortages

Wisconsin GOP plans virtual session

1st results in on Gilead coronavirus drug; more study needed

Illinois governor grants commutations amid pandemic

Illinois governor grants commutations amid pandemic

Wisconsin GOP plans virtual session

Lawsuit seeks release of Wisconsin inmates due to virus

Iowa orders hospitals to address protective gear shortages

UW-P cancels face-to-face classes this summer, nixes events until August

UPDATE: 118 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa, including in Clayton, Dubuque counties

Lawsuit seeks release of Wisconsin inmates due to virus

Iowa's Garza enters draft, keeps college eligibility for now

PDC hospital opens drive-up COVID-19 testing site for pre-approved residents

Maquoketa Caves group postpones annual pancake breakfast due to COVID-19

3rd confirmed COVID-19 case announced in Lafayette County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday morning)

Authorities offer tips on avoiding coronavirus-related scams