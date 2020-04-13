ELKADER, Iowa — Clayton County officials have joined a consortium of municipalities hoping to establish a regional COVID-19 testing site.
Clayton County supervisors recently signed a letter supporting the initiative, which also would include Allamakee, Chickasaw, Howard and Winneshiek counties, and possibly Fayette County, according to organizers.
If local leaders are successful, one of the machines used to process COVID-19 tests would be based at a Decorah hospital. Test kits taken at hospitals and health centers throughout the six-county region would be “couriered” to that location.
The proposal is all about “faster turnaround time,” according to Clayton County Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Moser. “We don’t want to have people sitting waiting for days trying to find out what their results are.”
While providers throughout the state can collect samples to be tested for the novel strain of coronavirus, the samples are tested at just a handful of labs.
With major outbreaks in Iowa’s urban centers, such as Linn County, the existing labs are overwhelmed, Moser said. If sick people are forced to wait days for results, it can have negative mental health impacts, she said.
“If you had to sit and wait 24, 48 hours to get a test result depending on where it got sent, I can’t imagine being that person,” Moser said.
Twenty-one cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Allamakee County, and one resident there has died.
Clayton County has seven confirmed cases, while Winneshiek County has five. Fayette County has four cases, while Chickasaw County has two and Howard County one.
Sean Snyder, the emergency management coordinator for Winneshiek County, has coordinated efforts. He said the request has been sent to the Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“As of right now, it’s kind of a hurry-up-and-wait sort of thing,” Snyder said.
Few details have been hashed out, including what each county would be asked to pay toward the effort. Asking for the “asset,” a specialized testing machine, is the first step.
Snyder said he believes his group of counties is the first to make such a request.
“We came up with the idea to try to create a regional approach, an effort to get a testing site up in northeast Iowa,” he said.
But it ultimately will come down to state and federal authorities.
“This may never happen,” Snyder said. “It’s just an idea we had.”