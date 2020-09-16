Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Fifty-five additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 2,474.
- The county recorded 208 new tests in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 26% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate was 9.2% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- There were two additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Dubuque County in that 24-hour period, bring the total deaths in the county to 40.
- With 417 new confirmed cases and 2,576 tests in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Wednesday was 16.2%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 11.8%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 600 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of 35 from 24 hours earlier.
- Eight more cases were reported in the 24-hour period in Delaware County; one more in Clayton County; 10 more in Jackson County; and four more in Jones County.
- There were 16 people i
- n Dubuque County hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the most recent state reported data. Jackson and Jones counties reported three hospitalized, Delaware County reported two and Clayton County had none as of Tuesday.
- Statewide, 891 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span ending at 5 p.m. Wednesday, pushing the tally to 76,283. There were three additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 1,237.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had an increase of 34 cases on Wednesday. Iowa County and Crawford County had one additional case, while Lafayette County did not have any new cases.
- Statewide, 1,408 new cases were reported Wednesday, pushing the total to 92,712. There were eight additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,228.
- In Illinois, 1,941 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, along with 35 additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 266,151 cases and 8,367 deaths.
Jo Daviess County reported three additional cases Wednesday.