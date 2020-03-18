The Dubuque County Courthouse, west campus and Old Jail facilities are closed to the public effective at noon today to help reduce the potential spread of coronavirus.
The facilities will be open only for employees, who will provide services by phone, mail and email, according to a press release.
The release states that public access will be allowed only by appointment in emergency cases/
The release provides contact information for each of the affected county departments.
These include:
- Board of supervisors, 563-589-4441.
- Treasurer’s office, 563-589-4450. Payments may be made by mail to Dubuque County Treasurer, PO Box 5001, Dubuque, Iowa 52004-5001. Visit dubuquecounty.org/treasurer.
- Recorder’s office, 563-589-4434. Visit dubuquecounty.org/recorder. Mail forms to Dubuque County Recorder, 720 Central Avenue PO Box 5001, Dubuque, IA 52001. Obtain vital records by visiting vitalchek.com or by calling 866-809-0290. Registration for Iowa Department of Natural Resources can be found at dubuquecounty.org/recorder/atv-boat-snowmobile-registration.
- Auditor’s office, call 563-589-4499 to set up appointments for delivering bids or proposals. Call 563-589-7896 to set up an appointment plat signatures or maps. Call 563-589-4458 for elections information.
- County attorney’s office, 563-589-4470.
- Mental health-disability services department, 563-589-7870 or email Jody.Jansen@dubuquecounty.us.
- Human resources, 563-589-4441.
- City assessor’s office 563-589-4416.
- Clerk of courts, 563-589-4418.
- Court administration, 563-589-4448.
- Veteran’s affairs department, 563-589-7840.
- County assessor’s office, 563-589-4432.
- Zoning department, 563-589-7827. Visit dubuquecounty.org/zoning. Mail to Zoning Department, 1225 Seipple Road, Dubuque, IA 52002.
- Engineering department, 563-557-7283.
- Public health department, visit dubuquecounty.org/health-department.