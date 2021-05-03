Four additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 13,297.
No new deaths were reported in the county during the 24-hour span. The county's death toll remained at 207, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Two additional cases were reported in Jackson County as of 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,205.
One additional case was reported in Delaware County. The county's total rose to 2,078.
No additional cases were reported in Jones County between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, remaining at 2,959.
The state reported a decrease of one case in Clayton County, lowering the county's total to 1,683.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today, so the death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 39, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 365,620 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 130 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported no additional related deaths during the 24-hour span, remaining at 5,959.