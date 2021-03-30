Twenty-three additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 12,702.
The county's death toll remained at 200, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
The state reported 11 new cases in Delaware County during the 24-hour span, increasing the county's total to 1,943.
Five additional cases were reported Jackson County. The county's total rose to 2,145.
One additional case was reported in Clayton County, increasing the county's total to 1,625.
The state reported no additional cases in Jones County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total remains at 2,893.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa reported 589 additional cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 350,324.
There were no additional related deaths reported during the 24-hour span. The statewide total remained at 5,729.