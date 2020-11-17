MAQUOKETA, Iowa – The Jackson County Board of Supervisors today approved a mask mandate resolution.
The mandate requires everyone age 3 and older to wear a face covering in public when one cannot stay six feet apart from others; inside of any indoor public settings, including stores: outside if unable to maintain a six-foot distance from others and while using public transportation or a private car service, including carpooling.
Masks are not required while alone or in the presence of family members; when traveling in a personal vehicle alone or with household members; while exercising at a moderate or high intensity, such as jogging or biking; or while seated in a restaurant or bar and in the process of eating or drinking
Persons with certain medical conditions are exempt.
The resolution notes that “there is no penalty for a violation,” and that the mandate “is not intended to be punitive or stigmatizing.”