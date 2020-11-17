SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

MAQUOKETA, Iowa – The Jackson County Board of Supervisors today approved a mask mandate resolution.

The mandate requires everyone age 3 and older to wear a face covering in public when one cannot stay six feet apart from others; inside of any indoor public settings, including stores: outside if unable to maintain a six-foot distance from others and while using public transportation or a private car service, including carpooling.

Masks are not required while alone or in the presence of family members; when traveling in a personal vehicle alone or with household members; while exercising at a moderate or high intensity, such as jogging or biking; or while seated in a restaurant or bar and in the process of eating or drinking

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Persons with certain medical conditions are exempt.

The resolution notes that “there is no penalty for a violation,” and that the mandate “is not intended to be punitive or stigmatizing.”

Tags