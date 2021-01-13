In Iowa, there were 1,841 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday, increasing the total to 299,918.
The state reported 10 additional related death, moving the death toll to 4,232.
In Wisconsin, there were 2,134 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 513,270.
There were 37 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,248.
In Illinois, there were 5,862 new cases reported Wednesday, along with 97 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s total to 1,046,030 and 17,840 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)