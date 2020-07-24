Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- An additional 37 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, pushing the total to 1,290. The total is the ninth-highest among Iowa counties. Among the 10 counties with at least 1,000 cases, Dubuque County has the seventh-highest rate of cases per 100,000 people. A total of 286 additional coronavirus tests were reported during the span, for a positivity rate of 12.9%.
- Two more deaths of county residents with COVID-19 were reported in the 24-hour span. The toll moved to 26. It marked the second straight day in which there was a related death, after one person died in the previous 24-hour span. Prior to that, the county had just one related death in the previous five weeks. A total of 13 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Wednesday,
- according to the most recent state data. That tally was two lower than on Tuesday.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the total number of cases, there appeared to be 778 “active” cases in Dubuque County as of 5 p.m. Thursday. That is 32 more than the prior day.
- The surge of cases in Jackson County continued during the span, with four more cases, pushing the total to 108. The county had just 23 cases as of the morning of July 1.
- Delaware County also reported four more cases, raising its tally to 71. Clayton County recorded two more cases, while Jones County’s count climbed by one.
- Statewide, 648 new cases were reported during the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. The state total stood at 40,648. A total of 437,869 tests have been completed. Nine additional related deaths were counted, pushing that toll to 820.
- In southwest Wisconsin, four more cases were reported in Grant County, pushing its total to 265. None of its Wisconsin neighbors recorded any new cases Thursday, though Lafayette County advised that it would release more information “early next week after we have received all of the data” from a communitywide testing event held this past Monday.
- Statewide, 1,052 new cases were reported Thursday — the second time in three days that the daily tally topped 1,000. The state’s total is 45,899. Thirteen more related deaths were reported, so that toll stood at 878.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported another four cases, pushing its tally to 85. The county has recorded 25 new cases in one week — an increase of 42%.
Statewide, there were 1,624 new confirmed cases and 20 additional related deaths reported Thursday. The state’s totals stood at 166,925 cases and 7,367 deaths.