PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville will host a free, virtual panel discussion on the latest information concerning COVID-19 and its vaccines.
“COVID-19: Vaccines, Variants and Community Health” will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, according to a press release.
Panelists include Ryan Haasl, associate professor of biology at the university; Jeff Kindrai, director of Grant County Health Department; Chris Mayne, a UW-P alumnus and associate professor of biology at Viterbo University; Lauren Prister, assistant professor of biology at UW-P; Mike Roy, a retired professional with 50 years of experience working in the field of infectious diseases; and Dr. Jeff White, a physician at Medical Associates Clinic.
Visit www.uwplatt.edu/events/2021/03/covid-19-vaccines-variants-and-community-health for more information and to register.