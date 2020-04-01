Faculty and staff at a pair of local colleges are putting their schools’ technology to work to make protective equipment for local health care workers.
Three Loras College employees have been using the school’s 3D printers to create parts for face shields they have been offering to local providers fighting the spread of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, University of Wisconsin-Platteville staff members are gearing up to make face shields for Southwest Health, with the first products set to be tested this week.
“We think it’s important for us to find ways to fill needs in the community that can’t be filled in other ways,” said Paul Dorsey, lab and shop director for the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science at UW-P. “We have all these resources that we’ve been given in order to do things for the community, so it’s nice to find something like this.”
Devayan Bir, a Loras College assistant professor of engineering, and Kevin Clendenen, a lab technician for physics and engineering, have been working together to make headbands for the face shields using 3D printers on campus. They can print eight of them in about eight hours.
Once the headbands are printed, they attach a clear plastic shield and an elastic band to assemble the finished product.
“I’m not saying that we will be able to overcome all the supply-and-demand (issues) here, but at least the doctors should know … that everybody is thinking about the doctors,” Bir said.
Danial Neebel, a professor of engineering and computer science at Loras, has helped locate health care providers interested in receiving the face shields. So far, they have given 15 shields to three local facilities and have made another 23.
“As engineers, we like to make things that make peoples’ lives better,” Neebel said. “Right now, we’re seeing that the health industry needs various things.”
UW-P staff has been making similar devices using 3D printers and a laser cutter from the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science. Officials from Southwest Health have put in an initial order for 50 face shields.
UW-P staff are gearing up to make use of more 3D printers on campus, as well.
“We’re glad to get the opportunity to help, especially, the health workers at a time like this,” Dorsey said.
Southwest Health spokeswoman Jaime Collins said hospital officials are grateful for UW-P’s help in making sure they have additional personal protective equipment if the region is hit hard by COVID-19.
“These are people leveraging their expertise and their equipment to help us out in a time of need, and we’re grateful for that,” Collins said.