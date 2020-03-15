A pair of local school districts have announced additional cancellations and other adjustments due to coronavirus concerns.
Lancaster (Wis.) Community Schools will not hold classes early next week.
The district was on spring break this past week, and Gov. Tony Evers has ordered that all Wisconsin schools be closed from 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, until at least April 6, so district officials decided not to have students return for just a few days at the beginning of the week.
Meanwhile, Cuba City (Wis.) School District is making several changes.
The district has canceled classes for Monday through Wednesday, March 16 to 18.
But then the learning will resume. The district intends to hold “digital learning days” for students on Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20, and the following week, on March 23 to 27.
The district has moved its spring break to March 30 to April 3, and classes in Wisconsin currently are slated to resume on April 6.
Other announcements continue to be made in response to coronavirus concerns.
The latest include:
- Presentation Lantern Center in Dubuque will be closed for regular classes until Monday, March 30. The center will be open for drop-ins from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, March 16 and 23. If assistance is needed, call 563-557-7134 and leave a message. If urgent, call 563-513-8646.
- Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque announced that psychic medium Mindie Adamos’ show on Sunday, March 15, and the April 4 concert by David Victor have been postponed.
- The AARP Tax-Aide service in Dubuque has been suspended until further notice.
- The Platteville (Wis.) Senior Center and PEAK Program is suspending programming until further notice.
- Galena (Ill.) Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled all of its “in-person events, activities and programs” for 30 days.
- Cuba City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, set for March 17, has been canceled.
The Cassville (Wis.) Meal site will be suspended until further notice.