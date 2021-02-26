Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. Thursday’s developments included:
- One additional death related to COVID-19 was reported in the area between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. That was of a Grant County resident, as that county’s death toll increased to 80.
- In Wisconsin, Department of Health Services officials announced Thursday that new groups will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, March 1. They include education and child care staff, people enrolled in Medicaid long-term-care programs, some essential workers, non-front-line essential health care personnel and congregate-living facility staff and residents. In a press release, officials said educators and child care providers should anticipate receiving the vaccine in March and early April and members of the other groups can plan to be vaccinated in April and May.
- In Iowa as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.4%, while Clayton County was at 2.2%; Delaware County, 1.8%; Jackson County, 3.7%; and Jones County, 2.1%.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Thursday. The figures as of Tuesday afternoon showed that 13 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized were two Jackson County residents, two from Jones County, one from Clayton County and one from Delaware County.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, but none in the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa had 660 additional residents confirmed to have COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. That increased the to-date total to 334,903. A total of 5,438 related deaths also had been reported, an increase of 23 from 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday statewide, 316,183 residents had received one dose of vaccine, while 155,382 were fully vaccinated.
- In Wisconsin, 840 additional cases were confirmed statewide Thursday, pushing the total to 562,151. There were 52 additional related deaths reported, so that toll rose to 6,394.
- Also statewide, 431,101 residents had received one dose of vaccine as of Thursday, while 411,717 were fully vaccinated.
- In Illinois, 1,884 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, pushing the total to 1,181,226. There were 32 additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 20,406.
- Statewide, 1,097,516 residents had received one dose of vaccine as of Thursday, while 671,717 were fully vaccinated.