Dubuque’s Test Iowa site will operate on an early-morning schedule this week.
The COVID-19 sample-collection site at Epic Health and Wellness will be open from 5 to 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday, July 6 to 9. No testing will be offered on Friday, July 10.
A press release from the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team states that the early-morning schedule aims “to avoid the hottest part of the day and minimize traffic congestion.” The National Weather Service predicts highs in the low 90s throughout the week.
Iowans must first complete the Test Iowa assessment at www.testiowa.com. They will then be provided an identification number, which is required to be tested.
Residents without internet access should contact the Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association at 563-556-6200.
There is no cost to be tested, and people do not need to have symptoms to participate.
For more information, visit www.testiowa.com or call Test Iowa at 515-575-2131 or toll free at 844-844-1561.