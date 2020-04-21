The state of Iowa today reported its highest single-day total of confirmed COVID-19 infections, surpassing a mark set just two days earlier.
Among the 482 new cases today were two more in Dubuque County and one more each for Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
The state now reports 3,641 total confirmed cases.
Statewide, four more related deaths were reported today, bringing the statewide total to 83.
In Illinois, officials reported another 1,551 confirmed cases on Monday. The state total now is 33,059.
No new cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, which has had 11 so far.
There have been 1,468 related deaths. That includes 119 more reported today.
In Wisconsin, 130 more confirmed cases were reported today. The state's total now stands at 4,620. That included one new case in Iowa County, which now has seven.
Grant County's total remained at 23 while Crawford and Lafayette counties have three each.
Twelve additional related deaths were reported, pushing the state total to 242.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: