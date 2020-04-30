RURAL AMERICA — Two hundred years ago, the world learned of a scary presence, a creature that became known as Melmoth the wanderer. Melmoth’s role was to bear witness to all that is evil, so over the years people have caught glimpses of him any place where awful things were happening, Auschwitz, Vietnam, murders, lynchings, all manner of events.
These days, Melmoth has a cousin, another creature wandering the earth, but instead of showing up where evil is taking place he is instead looking for the elderly, the unprotected, and the unconcerned. He has a special interest in care facilities, minorities, packing plants and those who believe that face masks are bad fashion.
You won’t see him, but believe me, he’s out there, riding midnight trains, arriving at the most inopportune times wherever many of us live, destroying lives and livelihoods, stealing whatever time we thought we had left on this earth. You know him by his scientific name, COVID-19.
You’ll love this one. My friends who work in convenience stores tell me that a good percentage of their traffic consists of folks, mostly old guys, who stop in, unmasked of course, to purchase state-sponsored lottery tickets. Now there’s an essential purpose.
No law about staying home in my very red state, and now we’re sending tens of millions of dollars to a company in Utah of all places to help us out of COVID-19’s mess. Professor Harold Hill could have made a killing in this environment.
It’s a beautiful time of year out here, particularly for those raising farm animals. I drive past my neighbor’s farms and marvel at the baby calves, sheep and goats. Have you ever seen baby sheep? OMG! They are like hand puppets named Lamb Chop. Adorable.
And speaking of lone travelers, the past few weeks I’ve watched a lone wild turkey cross the field in front of my place daily, usually around lunchtime, stepping high, pecking at the ground. And every night at dusk, a single deer comes to a spot by my garage where for the past couple of decades I’ve broken up blocks of white salt. They each seem content to be on their own, though the turkey might want to keep his head down as we’re in the middle of turkey hunting season.
Back to COVID-19 … a friend made a face mask for me, but it was too small, so when I have to go out I wear Harley-Davidson bandannas left over from when I was a lot more interesting. At a Starbucks in a Hy-Vee grocery store a couple of days ago behind my bandanna, I was humming along to whatever was playing on the store’s sound system and nearby a young woman was also waiting for her beverage and, because she was mask-less, I could see she was singing some other tune. Tiny ear buds put her in a world different than mine.
It reminded me of a time many years ago when I was on my way to Vienna, sharing a train car with a young German. She sported Walkman headphones and was pretty quiet and then suddenly began singing along with the music in her ears, Donna Summer’s “She Works Hard For The Money.” It was a moment of pure joy for her, and for me. I hope for more such moments.