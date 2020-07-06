Fifteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 700 as of 11 a.m. today.
A total of 114 more completed tests were recorded during that time, pushing the county's total to 12,091.
No additional related deaths were reported in the county. The toll remains at 22. A total of 411 county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
In data updated today, the State of Iowa reported that five people in the county with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Friday.
Elsewhere, three more confirmed cases each were reported in the 24-hour span in Jackson and Jones counties. That pushed their totals to 32 and 60, respectively.
One more case each was reported in Clayton and Delaware counties. They now stand at 44 and 51, respectively.
Statewide, 412 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 31,655 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
One additional related death was reported, so the total remains at 722.