Dubuque County’s largest employer has suspended production temporarily after learning that an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.
John Deere Dubuque Works informed employees Sunday that the plant would be “temporarily shut down,” according to Director of Strategic Public Relations Jennifer Hartmann.
She said the Dubuque plant ceased its normal production following the second shift on Friday, although some maintenance work took place Saturday.
A date for production to restart has not been established, but Hartmann indicated the company is hoping it will be sooner rather than later.
“There will be a staggered startup over the course of the next couple weeks,” she said. “It is our intent to bring back a small number of (production) folks this week.”
In addition to the confirmed case of COVID-19, Hartmann said there is another “probable” case involving an employee of John Deere Dubuque Works.
Deere initially disclosed this probable case last week and noted that the employee had not been to work since March 19.
The temporary closure will allow for a swift and rigorous cleaning process.
“The facility will undergo a thorough disinfection that meets or exceeds local and state health-department guidance — including third party industrial hygiene assessments,” Deere said in an official company statement.
Deere employs 1,400 production workers and 1,000 salaried workers in Dubuque, according to Hartmann. She said many salaried employees already were working remotely prior to the production shutdown.
Deere is considered “essential” by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Hartmann emphasized that the company is committed to resuming production. However, this must be done with employee safety in mind.
“In addition to robust disinfection, and efforts to ensure employees do not come to work with any illness, enhanced social distancing in common areas, on the production line, in entry points and any break areas are a top priority,” Hartmann told the Telegraph Herald.
Hartmann also noted that any individuals known to be in direct contact with the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 were contacted and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, following CDC guidance.
Dan White, president of the UAW Local 94, said he learned Sunday that the Deere plant would be shutting down for at least a couple of days, after which company officials would reevaluate the situation.
White acknowledged the phone has been ringing more than usual at the offices of UAW Local 94, which represents union workers at John Deere Dubuque Works.
He has been fielding calls from union members, as well as their spouses and family members.
“We are having a hard time answering their questions,” he admitted. “It is kind of a wait-and-see situation.”
He said production employees are worried about their paychecks, as well as their own health and well-being.
“There are some people who are concerned about continuing to go to work, and there are others who are worried they won’t be able to continue to work,” he said.
A prolonged shutdown would spell trouble not only for Deere, but for countless other local manufacturers that count the company among their biggest clients.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said John Deere Dubuque Works is a critical part of the local economy.
“If they get a cold, we all get a cold,” Dickinson said. “Deere is the driver of much of the manufacturing sector in the Dubuque market. We are blessed to have them here.”
Deere isn’t the only local manufacturer trying to navigate a way forward in a complex and rapidly changing environment.
In many cases, making these adjustments on the fly can be difficult.
“Companies are finding ways to create social separation in an environment that was not designed to have that,” Dickinson said. “They are being innovative and learning new things as they go.”