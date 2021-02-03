COVID-19 vaccines for about 32,000 Iowans age 65 and older will be distributed through selected CVS and Walgreens locations in parts of the state, including Walgreens in Dubuque County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced today that the vaccines "were originally allocated to the Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership Program (and) have been redistributed to a limited number of Walgreens and CVS stores in select Iowa counties and reserved for Iowans age 65 and older."
Iowans 65 and older can sign up now for appointments at participating locations.
"Appointments are limited to the number of vaccines available at each location," a press release states. "If you are not able to secure one of these vaccine appointments, be assured that more vaccines are coming to the state on a weekly basis."
The signup for Walgreens locations, including in Dubuque County, is at https://bit.ly/3oMvjO2.