EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- East Dubuque school officials announced today that they are stopping workouts at the high school after students reported being exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The student workouts are shut down until July 13, the district stated.
"We have had a number of students report that they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, and we do not want to perpetuate the spread," the announcement stated.
It noted that all school buildings are closed to public and staff until further notice.
However, graduation for the Class of 2020 remains set for 6:30 p.m. July 19 in the district football stadium, according to the district.
The announcement also addressed the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
"Please know that while we monitor what is going on in East Dubuque and the surrounding area, we will make our plans for returning," it states. "It is our goal to be back in school on campus in August. While that is the goal, we have to follow the guidelines from the state and local health officials. It is too early to say what school will exactly look, like but I do want you to keep the date of August 21 on your calendar. That is the first day of school for students, and we do not plan to change that date."