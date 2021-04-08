The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Fifty-six more Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. That represented the largest 24-hour total as of 5 p.m. since Jan. 28, when there were 57 new cases.
- There were no additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- By 5 p.m. Wednesday, 70,445 residents in the coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 23.3% of the population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 5.3% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 3.6%; Delaware County, 5.4%; Jackson County, 4.5%; and Jones County, 4.4%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Wednesday. As of Tuesday, nine Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of two from Monday. One such resident of Clayton County was hospitalized, same as Monday. Two such residents of Jones County were hospitalized, an increase of one from Monday. One such resident of Delaware County was hospitalized, an increase of one from Monday. No such residents of Jackson County were hospitalized as of Tuesday.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 400 S. Locust St., had first-dose appointments available. To schedule an appointment, visit hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 752 additional COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday for a total of 354,823. The state reported one additional related death, so the death toll rose to 5,836.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 692,021 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 16,792 from Tuesday.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County will hold a Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic at the County Administration Building in Prairie du Chien on Monday, April 12. To register, visit crawfordcountywi.org/health.html.
- Iowa County health officials ask individuals who are on the county’s vaccine waitlist but have received the vaccine elsewhere to remove themselves from the list. They can do so by going into the confirmation email and removing their name or by emailing healthinfo@iowacounty.org or calling 608-930-9870.
- Lafayette County announced Wednesday the health department has vaccines approved for those 18 and older. Request an appointment at forms.gle/BuowQawhStbZRmQ39.
- The state reported 727 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing its total to 581,797. The state’s death toll increased by five, raising the total to 6,653.
- Wisconsin reported that 1,227,807 residents have been fully vaccinated, or 21.1% of the population.
- In Illinois, there were 1,265,457 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, a 24-hour increase of 3,790. The state reported 28 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,423.
- Illinois also reported 2,494,651 residents were fully vaccinated — 19.5% of the state’s population.