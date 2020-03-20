GALENA, Ill. — Public access to the Jo Daviess County Courthouse and Public Safety Building is being limited due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Both buildings will remain staffed and workers will be available to assist the public. However, most business should be conducted over the phone, rather than in-person, according to a release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
Only people with “urgent and essential business” will be allowed into the courthouse, the release stated. Anyone who attempts to enter without making an appointment in advance will be turned away.
Other COVID-19-related cancellations and announcements made Thursday included:
- The Worship Night on April 1 at University of Dubuque has been canceled.
- April camps for the Colts and Colt Cadets drum corps are canceled.
- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has temporarily ceased operations at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge Savanna District visitor center in Thomson, Ill.
- Operation: New View Community Action Agency is closed to the public. Staff is available by phone at 563-556-5130 in Dubuque, 563-927-4629 in Manchester and 563-651-9157 in Maquoketa.
- Workers at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Southwest Wisconsin only will be available via phone or video conference. Contact the agency at 800-514-0066.
- Dubuque Academy of Ballet classes are canceled until March 30.
- All services and meetings at St. Elias Orthodox Church, 419 N. Grandview Ave., are canceled until further notice.
- Escape Room Dubuque, 1620 John F. Kennedy Road, is closed until further notice.