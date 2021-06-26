The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- Three additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- As of Friday, 146,519 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 56.6% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. today at Key City Pride Fest in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Friday. The most-recent data showed that, as of Tuesday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 80 more residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, upping the state’s total to 373,452. The state’s death toll rose by one to 6,125.
- As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,494,689 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 55.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 61 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 612,506. The state’s death toll rose by seven to 7,280.
- As of Friday, 2,812,566 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, 56.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,390,432 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, an increase of 292 cases from Thursday. The state’s death toll rose by eight to 23,199.
- As of Friday, 5,669,705 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 52.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.