Seventeen additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in the area’s five Iowa counties between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today.
Dubuque County reported an increase of four deaths and 12 additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the totals to 10,235 and 133, respectively.
The county’s 14-poisitivity rate stood at 10.4% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County added four deaths to its COVID-19-related death toll, which stood at 29 as of 11 a.m.
The county’s cases grew by six, to 1,719.
Clayton County reported an additional five deaths, bringing the toll to 36. The number of cases grew to 1,298, an increase of one.
Delaware County’s cases grew by four, to 1,583. The county’s death toll rose by one, to 28.
Jones County had seven additional cases, for a total of 2,521. The related death toll grew by three, to 38.
The state is reporting outbreaks at seven long-term-care facilities in this five-county region.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Stonehill Care Center -- 24 cases
Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 25 cases
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases
Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 23 cases, an increase of one
Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks.
JACKSON COUNTY
The state continues to report no outbreaks in Jackson County, though there are local reports of outbreaks in the county. Efforts to receive explanations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Jackson County Health Department have not been successful.
JONES COUNTY
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,162 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour span, for a total of 267,147.